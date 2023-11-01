NEW YORK (PIX11) — The New York Giants’ defense has played very well over the last three weeks, only giving up 34 points in total over those three games. Unfortunately for the Giants, they went 1-2 in those games.

The Giants begin a three-game road trip this weekend as they travel to Las Vegas to take on the Raiders.

The Las Vegas offense has been struggling as of late. The Raiders fired head coach Josh McDaniels and general manager Dave Ziegler on Tuesday and have named linebackers coach Antonio Pierce as their interim head coach.

The Raiders have also benched veteran quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo and will start rookie quarterback Aidan O’Connell this Sunday against the Giants.

A positive development for the Giants: Quarterback Daniel Jones has been cleared to return after missing three games with a neck injury, Coach Brian Daboll said Monday.

“It’s great. He’s our franchise quarterback. He’s a captain, a leader for us. It brings a lot of excitement, a lot of juice for us,” said Giants linebacker Bobby Okereke.

