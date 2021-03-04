Giants cut WR Golden Tate, LB Mayo in salary cap moves

NFL
Posted: / Updated:

FILE – New York Giants’ Golden Tate is shown on the sideline during an NFL football game against the Philadelphia Eagles in Philadelphia, in this Thursday, Oct. 22, 2020, file photo. The New York Giants announced Thursday, March 4, 2021, that they have cut Golden Tate in a move that clears $6.1 million in salary cap space and says goodbye to a wide receiver who never panned out after signing a $37 million contract as a free agent in 2019.(AP Photo/Rich Schultz, File)

EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. — The New York Giants have cut Golden Tate in a move that clears $6.1 million in salary cap space and says goodbye to a wide receiver who never panned out after signing a $37 million contract as a free agent in 2019.

The 32-year-old Tate confirmed the move in a tweet in which he thanked the organization for its professionalism.

He told his former teammates to win the NFC East next season and thanked the New York City metropolitan area fans for their support.

Tate was to earn $8.4 million in 2021.

