Giants 2021 NFL schedule: See who Big Blue plays this season

EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. — The New York Giants, alongside the rest of the National Football League, announced their schedule Wednesday for a 2021 season that will be unlike any other.
New York will open their first-ever 17-game season with a visit from the Denver Broncos to MetLife Stadium. That’s quickly followed up by a Thursday night game in Washington.
Other highlights include two Monday night trips to take on last year’s Super Bowl finalists — the Kansas City Chiefs (Nov. 1) and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers (Nov. 22).
As usual, the Giants will play twice against their three NFC East rivals — Washington (Sept. 16 and Jan. 9), Dallas (Oct. 10 and Dec. 19) and Philadelphia (Nov. 28 and Dec. 26).
2021 New York Giants schedule
Sunday, Sept. 12 vs. Denver, 4:25 p.m.
Thursday, Sept. 16 at Washington, 8:20 p.m.
Sunday, Sept. 26 vs. Atlanta, 1 p.m.
Sunday, Oct. 3 at New Orleans, 1 p.m.
Sunday, Oct. 10 at Dallas, 4:25 p.m.
Sunday, Oct. 17 vs. LA Rams, 1 p.m.
Sunday, Oct. 24 vs. Carolina, 1 p.m.
Monday, Nov. 1 at Kansas City, 8:15 p.m.
Sunday, Nov. 7 vs. Las Vegas, 1 p.m.
Monday, Nov. 22 at Tampa Bay, 8:15 p.m.
Sunday, Nov. 28 vs. Philadelphia, 1 p.m.
Sunday, Dec. 5 at Miami, 1 p.m.
Sunday, Dec. 12 at LA Chargers, 4:05 p.m.
Sunday, Dec. 19 vs. Dallas, 1 p.m.
Sunday, Dec. 26 at Philadelphia, 1 p.m.
Sunday, Jan. 2 at Chicago, 1 p.m.
Sunday, Jan. 9 vs. Washington, 1 p.m.