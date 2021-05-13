Giants 2021 NFL schedule: See who Big Blue plays this season

New York Giants quarterback Daniel Jones, right, runs from Dallas Cowboys’ Xavier Woods during the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Jan. 3, 2021, in East Rutherford, N.J. (AP Photo/Corey Sipkin)

EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. — The New York Giants, alongside the rest of the National Football League, announced their schedule Wednesday for a 2021 season that will be unlike any other.

Drop into our 2021 schedule pic.twitter.com/95dUJUHIpj — New York Giants (@Giants) May 12, 2021

New York will open their first-ever 17-game season with a visit from the Denver Broncos to MetLife Stadium. That’s quickly followed up by a Thursday night game in Washington.

More NFL Jets 2021 NFL schedule: See who Gang Green plays this season

Other highlights include two Monday night trips to take on last year’s Super Bowl finalists — the Kansas City Chiefs (Nov. 1) and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers (Nov. 22).

As usual, the Giants will play twice against their three NFC East rivals — Washington (Sept. 16 and Jan. 9), Dallas (Oct. 10 and Dec. 19) and Philadelphia (Nov. 28 and Dec. 26).

2021 New York Giants schedule

Sunday, Sept. 12 vs. Denver, 4:25 p.m.

Thursday, Sept. 16 at Washington, 8:20 p.m.

Sunday, Sept. 26 vs. Atlanta, 1 p.m.

Sunday, Oct. 3 at New Orleans, 1 p.m.

Sunday, Oct. 10 at Dallas, 4:25 p.m.

Sunday, Oct. 17 vs. LA Rams, 1 p.m.

Sunday, Oct. 24 vs. Carolina, 1 p.m.

Monday, Nov. 1 at Kansas City, 8:15 p.m.

Sunday, Nov. 7 vs. Las Vegas, 1 p.m.

Monday, Nov. 22 at Tampa Bay, 8:15 p.m.

Sunday, Nov. 28 vs. Philadelphia, 1 p.m.

Sunday, Dec. 5 at Miami, 1 p.m.

Sunday, Dec. 12 at LA Chargers, 4:05 p.m.

Sunday, Dec. 19 vs. Dallas, 1 p.m.

Sunday, Dec. 26 at Philadelphia, 1 p.m.

Sunday, Jan. 2 at Chicago, 1 p.m.

Sunday, Jan. 9 vs. Washington, 1 p.m.