George Young: HS teacher to Hall of Fame architect of Giants’ Super Bowls

EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. — George Young is always going to be remembered as the general manager who turned the New York Giants from a laughing stock into a two-time Super Bowl champion in a 19-year career that ended in 1997.
He was so much more.
He was a college defensive tackle at Bucknell who never played in the NFL.
He was a teacher, a successful high school football coach and later a man who rose through the NFL ranks with the Colts and Dolphins.
He was a visionary as a GM and earned himself a spot in the Pro Football Hall of Fame.