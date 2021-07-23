George Young: HS teacher to Hall of Fame architect of Giants’ Super Bowls

FILE – New York Giants general manager George Young addresses a news conference at Giants Stadium in East Rutherford, N.J., where he announced that coach Dan Reeves would not be returning, in this Monday, Dec. 23, 1996, file photo. A five-time NFL Executive of the Year, Young was selected to the Hall’s Class of 2020, one of 20 members chosen in conjunction with the league’s centennial. (AP Photo/Daniel Hulshizer, File)

EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. — George Young is always going to be remembered as the general manager who turned the New York Giants from a laughing stock into a two-time Super Bowl champion in a 19-year career that ended in 1997.

He was so much more.

He was a college defensive tackle at Bucknell who never played in the NFL.

He was a teacher, a successful high school football coach and later a man who rose through the NFL ranks with the Colts and Dolphins.

He was a visionary as a GM and earned himself a spot in the Pro Football Hall of Fame.