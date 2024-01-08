EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. (AP) — New York Giants special teams coordinator Thomas McGaughey, offensive line coach Bobby Johnson, outside linebackers coach Drew Wilkins and defensive assistant Kevin Wilkins were fired Monday, a day after the team finished a 6-11 season.

Coach Brian Daboll announced his decision to dismiss McGaughey and Johnson at the start of a postseason news conference. The Wilkins brothers were fired later Monday.

Daboll said offensive coordinator Mike Kafka and defensive coordinator Wink Martindale would be back next season. However, multiple media outlets reported later Monday that Martindale has resigned to pursue other interests.

General manager Joe Schoen said he had not heard from Martindale.

Running back coach Jeff Nixon is leaving to become the offensive coordinator at Syracuse. Daboll said Nixon wants to become a college head coach.

The moves are not surprising. The Giants, who were looking to build off a rare trip to the playoffs last season, got off to a shaky start in a season of high expectations when Dallas blocked a 45-yard field goal attempt by Graham Gano and Noah Igbinoghene returned it 58 yards for a touchdown. The Cowboys went on to win 40-0.

McGaughey led the Giants’ special teams for six seasons, serving under Pat Shurmur, Joe Judge and the last two under Daboll. He had an earlier stint with the Giants as assistant special teams coach under Tom Coughlin, winning two Super Bowls. He had a year left on his contract.

New York allowed a league-high 85 sacks — 20 more than any other team — and Johnson paid the price despite a slew of injuries that forced constant lineup changes for the first eight games. Star left tackle Andrew Thomas (hamstring) was injured in the opener and missed seven games.

Johnson had worked with Daboll in Buffalo and followed his then-offensive coordinator after he was hired by New York.

The Giants’ defense was the team’s top unit. Drew Wilkins coached edge rusher Kayvon Thibodeaux, who led the team with 11 1/2 sacks.

