NEW YORK (PIX11) — Three-time Super Bowl champion and NFL Hall of Fame running back Emmitt Smith stopped by the PIX11 studios to talk to PIX11 Sports reporter Perry Sook about the state of New York football with the Jets and Giants.

Smith talked about the key play in the Giants’ 14-9 loss to the Buffalo Bills Sunday night and how impressed he is with the Jets’ 20-14 win over the Philadelphia Eagles and where they are at this point of the season.

