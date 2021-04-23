Despite free agent pickups, Giants have many draft needs

NFL

by:

Posted: / Updated:

FILE – In this Saturday, Oct. 17, 2020, file photo, South Carolina defensive back Jaycee Horn (1) celebrates an interception against Auburn during the first half of an NCAA college football game in Columbia, S.C. The New York Giants spent the two months leading up to the draft in a somewhat unexpected dip into the free agency market that filled holes at wide receiver and cornerback, and narrowed their positional needs.(AP Photo/Sean Rayford, File)

EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. — The New York Giants spent the two months leading up to the draft in a somewhat unexpected dip into the free agency market that filled holes at wide receiver and cornerback and narrowed their positional needs.

So with the No. 11 pick overall the Giants (6-10) likely would take an edge rusher or an offensive lineman. While it makes sense, don’t count on it.

Most draft selections after the first few can change drastically once the picks start and trades are made.

All that is certain is the Giants made a ton of moves preparing for the draft.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Connect with PIX11 Online

Connect with PIX11 Online

Trending Stories

Don't Miss