Despite free agent pickups, Giants have many draft needs

FILE – In this Saturday, Oct. 17, 2020, file photo, South Carolina defensive back Jaycee Horn (1) celebrates an interception against Auburn during the first half of an NCAA college football game in Columbia, S.C. The New York Giants spent the two months leading up to the draft in a somewhat unexpected dip into the free agency market that filled holes at wide receiver and cornerback, and narrowed their positional needs.(AP Photo/Sean Rayford, File)

EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. — The New York Giants spent the two months leading up to the draft in a somewhat unexpected dip into the free agency market that filled holes at wide receiver and cornerback and narrowed their positional needs.

So with the No. 11 pick overall the Giants (6-10) likely would take an edge rusher or an offensive lineman. While it makes sense, don’t count on it.

Most draft selections after the first few can change drastically once the picks start and trades are made.

All that is certain is the Giants made a ton of moves preparing for the draft.