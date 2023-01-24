Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers believes he can still produce at an MVP level in the right situation if he opts to play next season.

The four-time MVP hasn’t decided whether to return to the Packers, retire or request a trade.

Rodgers posted his lowest passer rating as a starter and threw 12 interceptions — his highest single-season total since 2008 during his first season as a starter — as the Packers went 8-9 and missed the playoffs this season. He played much of the season with a broken right thumb and also dealt with injured ribs.