Bradberry, Jackson give Giants’ secondary 2 cover guys ahead of 2021

New York Giants cornerback James Bradberry (24) talks to a teammate during an NFL football practice, Thursday, June 10, 2021, in East Rutherford, N.J. (AP Photo/Kathy Willens)

EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. — When the New York Giants signed Adoree Jackson as a free agent in March, the hope was the cornerback would give the defense shutdown guys on both sides of the field.

James Bradberry, a free agent signee the year before, was certainly that in helping the Giants post a 6-10 record in Joe Judge’s first season.

Three days into training camp, Jackson is starting to show playmaking ability.

The one-time Tennessee Titan scooped up a fumble by David Sills on Friday and had an open field in front of him before whistles ended the play.