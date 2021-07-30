Bradberry, Jackson give Giants’ secondary 2 cover guys ahead of 2021

EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. — When the New York Giants signed Adoree Jackson as a free agent in March, the hope was the cornerback would give the defense shutdown guys on both sides of the field.
James Bradberry, a free agent signee the year before, was certainly that in helping the Giants post a 6-10 record in Joe Judge’s first season.
Three days into training camp, Jackson is starting to show playmaking ability.
The one-time Tennessee Titan scooped up a fumble by David Sills on Friday and had an open field in front of him before whistles ended the play.