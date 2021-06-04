Becton not practicing at Jets OTA because of foot injury

New York Jets head coach Robert Saleh gestures as he speaks informally to a group of journalists in the end zone during an NFL football practice, Wednesday, June 2, 2021, in Florham Park, N.J. (AP Photo/Kathy Willens)

FLORHAM PARK, N.J. — New York Jets left tackle Mekhi Becton is dealing with a foot injury that has sidelined him during organized team activities, but it isn’t considered serious.

Coach Robert Saleh acknowledged Friday that Becton practiced early in the OTA sessions, but experienced some foot soreness.

The 6-foot-7, 363-pound Becton won’t need surgery and Saleh said the team is just being cautious.

Saleh said wide receiver Corey Davis is “working through a couple of nagging things” that have kept him out of OTA practices.

The coach wasn’t concerned about Davis having any long-term issues that could hinder him.