Addition of CB Jackson gives Giants secondary needed depth

New York Giants cornerbacks James Bradberry (24) and Rodarius Williams (25) chat as other players stretch during an NFL football practice, Thursday, June 10, 2021, in East Rutherford, N.J. (AP Photo/Kathy Willens)

EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. — After free agency and the NFL draft, most of the talk concerning the New York Giants was about how many more weapons quarterback Daniel Jones will have this season.

Defensive coordinator Pat Graham picked up some too, led by cornerback Adoree Jackson. Jackson signed a three-year, $39 million contract as a free agent.

He gives the Giants a cornerback who is almost as dependable as James Bradberry.

The former Tennessee Titan can go one-on-one with nearly anyone. They give Graham a versatile group that can give opponents a multitude of looks.