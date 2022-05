NEW YORK (PIX11) — The NFL on Thursday released the full 2022-23 schedules for the New York Giants and New York Jets.

Find the complete schedules below, including opponents, dates and start times.

New York Giants

Week 1: Sunday, Sept. 11 at Tennessee Titans (4:25 p.m./FOX)

Week 2: Sunday, Sept. 18 vs. Carolina Panthers (1 p.m./FOX)

Week 3: Monday, Sept. 26 vs. Dallas Cowboys (8:15 p.m./ABC)

Week 4: Sunday, Oct. 2 vs. Chicago Bears (1 p.m./FOX)

Week 5: Sunday, Oct. 9 at Green Bay Packers (9:30 a.m./NFL Network/played in London)

Week 6: Sunday, Oct. 16 vs. Baltimore Ravens (1 p.m./CBS)

Week 7: Sunday, Oct. 23 at Jacksonville Jaguars (1 p.m./FOX)

Week 8: Sunday, Oct. 30 at Seattle Seahawks (4:25 p.m./FOX)

Week 9: BYE

Week 10: Sunday, Nov. 13 vs. Houston Texans (1 p.m./CBS)

Week 11: Sunday, Nov. 20 vs. Detroit Lions (1 p.m./FOX)

Week 12: Thursday, Nov. 24 at Dallas Cowboys (4:30 p.m./FOX)

Week 13: Sunday, Dec. 4 vs. Washington Commanders (1 p.m./FOX)

Week 14: Sunday, Dec. 11 vs. Philadelphia Eagles (1 p.m./FOX)

Week 15: Dec. 17/18 at Washington Commanders (TBD)

Week 16: Saturday, Dec. 24 at Minnesota Vikings (1 p.m./FOX)

Week 17: Sunday, Jan. 1 vs. Indianapolis Colts (1 p.m./CBS)

Week 18: Jan. 7/8 at Philadelphia Eagles (TBD)

New York Jets

Week 1: Sunday, Sept. 11 vs. Baltimore Ravens (1 p.m./CBS)

Week 2: Sunday, Sept. 18 at Cleveland Browns (1 p.m./CBS)

Week 3: Sunday, Sept. 25 vs. Cincinnati Bengals (1 p.m./CBS)

Week 4: Sunday, Oct. 2 at Pittsburgh Steelers (1 p.m./CBS)

Week 5: Sunday, Oct. 9 vs. Miami Dolphins (1 p.m./CBS)

Week 6: Sunday, Oct. 16 at Green Bay Packers (1 p.m./FOX)

Week 7: Sunday, Oct. 23 at Denver Broncos (4:05 p.m./CBS)

Week 8: Sunday, Oct. 30 vs. New England Patriots (1 p.m./CBS)

Week 9: Sunday, Nov. 6 vs. Buffalo Bills (1 p.m./CBS)

Week 10: BYE

Week 11: Sunday, Nov. 20 at New England Patriots (1 p.m./CBS)

Week 12: Sunday, Nov. 27 vs. Chicago Bears (1 p.m./FOX)

Week 13: Sunday, Dec. 4 at Minnesota Vikings (1 p.m./CBS)

Week 14: Sunday, Dec. 11 at Buffalo Bills (1 p.m./CBS)

Week 15: Sunday, Dec. 18 vs. Detroit Lions (1 p.m./FOX)

Week 16: Thursday, Dec. 22 vs. Jacksonville Jaguars (8:15 p.m./Amazon Prime Video)

Week 17: Sunday, Jan. 1 at Seattle Seahawks (4:05 p.m./FOX)

Week 18: Jan. 7/8 at Miami Dolphins (TBD)