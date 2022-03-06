New York Sports Nation: The Podcast is brought to you by PIX11 Sports. Each week we’ve got you covered on everything happening in New York sports, from the people who know your teams inside and out.

Friday, March 4, 2022

It’s the return of Kevin Durant and the return of sports podcasting here at PIX 11. In the first episode of New York Sports Nation: The Podcast, Kerry Kittles and John Wallace join us to break down the state of New York basketball. Can KD help the Nets return to championship contention?