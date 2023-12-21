NEW YORK (PIX11) — New York has some of the most well-known names in sports. Now, a professional women’s hockey team is the latest to join the mix.

The Islanders and the Rangers aren’t the only game in town now when it comes to professional hockey.

New York is one of six teams that will compete in the inaugural season of the Professional Women’s Hockey League (PWHL), which kicks off in January. The other cities are Boston, St. Paul in Minnesota, Toronto, Ottawa and Montreal.

Currently, the teams are named for their location — without a mascot. New York’s team has two home arenas: UBS Arena in Elmont and Total Mortgage Arena in Bridgeport, Connecticut.

New York captain Micah Zandee-Hart said fans can expect intensity on the ice.

“For myself and a lot of us, we grew up watching women’s hockey once every four years at the Olympics. Now every week there’s games,” said Zandee-Hart.

The inaugural season begins Jan. 1 with New York playing Toronto.

Abbey Levy is from Congers, New York. She is the team goalie and has loved the sport since she was a kid.

“This is for the women who came before us. We are able to move the game forward,” Levy said.