BROOKLYN, N.Y. (PIX11) — The Nets defeated the Knicks 122-115 for their ninth straight win against their crosstown rivals at the Barclays Center on Saturday.
PIX11 sports reporter Perry Sook breaks it all down in the video player.
Posted:
Updated:
BROOKLYN, N.Y. (PIX11) — The Nets defeated the Knicks 122-115 for their ninth straight win against their crosstown rivals at the Barclays Center on Saturday.
PIX11 sports reporter Perry Sook breaks it all down in the video player.
<div class=”scorestream-widget-container” data-ss_widget_type=”vertScoreboard” style=”height:600px;” data-user-widget-id=”1342″></div><script async=”async” type=”text/javascript” src=”https://scorestream.com/apiJsCdn/widgets/embed.js“></script>