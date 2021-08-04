Wizards agree to 3-year deal with Nets’ Dinwiddie: source

FILE – In this March 4, 2020, file photo, Brooklyn Nets guard Spencer Dinwiddie looks to pass the ball during the team’s NBA basketball game against the Memphis Grizzlies in New York. The Washington Wizards have agreed to a $62 million, three-year deal with Dinwiddie, according to a person with knowledge of the agreement. The person, who spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity Wednesday, Aug. 4, because the deal had not been announced, said Dinwiddie is heading to the Wizards in a sign-and-trade. (AP Photo/Kathy Willens, File)

NEW YORK — A person with knowledge of the agreement says the Washington Wizards have agreed to a $62 million, three-year deal with guard Spencer Dinwiddie.

The person, who spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity Wednesday because the deal had not been announced, said Dinwiddie is heading to the Wizards in a sign-and-trade.

The 6-foot-5 Dinwiddie joins a backcourt that’s being vacated by Russell Westbrook after Washington agreed to deal Westbrook to the Los Angeles Lakers.

Dinwiddie played only three games last season for the Brooklyn Nets because of a partial tear of his right anterior cruciate ligament.

The previous season, he averaged 20.6 points for the Nets.