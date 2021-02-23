With fans back at Barclays, Nets beat Kings 127-118

NBA

by: Associated Press

Posted: / Updated:
Marvin Bagley III, Kyrie Irving, DaQuan Jeffries, Buddy Hield

Sacramento Kings forward Marvin Bagley III tries to steal the ball from Brooklyn Nets guard Kyrie Irving (11) during the first half of an NBA basketball game, Tuesday, Feb. 23, 2021, in New York, as Sacramento Kings guards DaQuan Jeffries (19) and Buddy Hield (24) watch from the floor. (AP Photo/Kathy Willens)

BROOKLYN — Bruce Brown scored 13 of his 29 points in the fourth quarter, leading the Brooklyn Nets to a 127-118 win over the Sacramento Kings.

The Nets had five players score in double figures. James Harden recorded his sixth triple-double with the Nets, finishing with 29 points, 11 rebounds and 14 assists.

Kyrie Irving added 21 points as Brooklyn extended its winning streak to seven games.

The Nets swept their season series with Sacramento.

De’Aaron Fox scored 27 points for the Kings, who lost their eighth straight.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Connect with PIX11 Online

Connect with PIX11 Online

Don't Miss

Latest Video

New York expands vaccine eligibility

New ranked choice voting system raises concerns

Relief comes for taxi medallion owners, but is it enough?

A little cooler, but still should break 50 Wednesday

Lawsuit challenges NYC public school segregation

LIRR reversing course on changes after pushback

Queens grassroots groups partner for pop-up food pantry

PIX11 News poll raises major concern about disenfranchisement as NYC implements ranked-choice voting

How much money will you get from the new stimulus deal?