BROOKLYN, N.Y. (PIX11) — Westchester County native AJ Griffin was selected by the Atlanta Hawks in the 2022 NBA draft Thursday night.

Griffin was taken by Atlanta with the No. 16 overall pick of the NBA draft being held at Barclays Center in Brooklyn.

Griffin played one season at Duke, averaging 10.4 points per game as a freshman. The small forward was named to the 2021-22 ACC All-Rookie Team this past season.

Griffin, whose hometown is Ossining, played high school basketball at Archbishop Stepinac in White Plains, where he won a state championship in 2018. He was a McDonald’s All-American in 2021.

The New York Knicks had the opportunity to draft Griffin with the No. 11 pick but ended up selecting French forward Ousmane Dieng and trading his draft rights to the Oklahoma City Thunder for “multiple first-round picks,” according to ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski.

The Brooklyn Nets do not have any first-found draft picks this year.

2022 NBA draft Top 10 picks

Paolo Banchero, Duke (Orlando Magic) Chet Holmgren, Gonzaga (Oklahoma City Thunder) Jabari Smith, Auburn (Houston Rockets) Keegan Murray, Iowa (Sacramento Kings) Jaden Ivey, Purdue (Detroit Pistons) Bennedict Mathurin, Arizona (Indiana Pacers) Shaedon Sharpe, Kentucky (Portland Trail Blazers) Dyson Daniels, NBA G League Ignite (New Orleans Pelicans) Jeremy Sochan, Baylor (San Antonio Spurs) Johnny Davis, Wisconsin (Washington Wizards)