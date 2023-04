NEW YORK (PIX11) — “Yo, KD, don’t you regret not coming to the Knicks?”

If you’ve been anywhere on the internet since the New York Knicks’ big win against the Cleveland Cavaliers, you’ve likely seen a certain viral video. The viral sensation behind the madness is Knicks fan Daniel Safdeye.

PIX11 Sports reporter Perry Sook asked Safdeye about all things Knicks, including his inspiration, prediction, and his message to Cavaliers guard Donovan Mitchell. Watch in the video player above.