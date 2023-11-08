NEW YORK (PIX11) — San Antonio Spurs star Victor Wembanyama, the No. 1 overall pick in the 2023 NBA draft, will make his professional debut at Madison Square Garden against the New York Knicks on Wednesday night.

Wembanyama, the towering 7-foot-4 forward-center combo from France, is the most hyped NBA prospect since LeBron James was drafted first overall in 2003.

What separates Wembanyama from other top prospects in years past is both his incredible length as a big man and his ability to shoot from the outside and handle the ball like a guard.

“Wemby,” as he’s called around the NBA, is having a tremendous start to his rookie year, currently averaging 19.4 points per game, 8.4 rebounds, 1.7 assists, and using his nearly 8-foot wingspan to block 2.6 shots per game, good for second in the NBA behind just the Los Angeles Lakers’ Anthony Davis. On Nov. 5 against the Toronto Raptors, Wembanyama set a career-high with five blocks in the game.

Wembanyama’s first visit to New York did not go so well. After being drafted in June, Wemby was invited to throw out the first pitch at Yankee Stadium and did not handle a baseball the same way as a basketball.

The Knicks are hoping Wemby will be just as off Wednesday night as they look to improve on their 3-4 record.

For the latest news on your favorite sports teams, tune in to NY SportsNation Nightly on PIX11 weeknights at 7 p.m.