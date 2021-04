Toronto Raptors’ Pascal Siakam, left, is defended by Brooklyn Nets’ Bruce Brown during the second half of an NBA basketball game Wednesday, April 21, 2021, in Tampa, Fla. The Raptors won 114-103. (AP Photo/Mike Carlson)

TAMPA, Fla. — Pascal Siakam had 27 points and nine rebounds, OG Anunoby scored 25 points and the Toronto Raptors ran away from the Brooklyn Nets in the third quarter, winning their fourth straight game 114-103.

Kyrie Irving had 28 points, 11 rebounds and eight assists for the Nets, and Bruce Brown had 21 points and 14 rebounds.

Toronto made 13 of 24 shots (54%) and outscored the Nets 36-23 in third quarter.

Brooklyn returns home to face the Celtics Friday.