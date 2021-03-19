Randle’s third triple-double lifts Knicks over Orlando

New York Knicks forward Reggie Bullock (25) is congratulated by forward Julius Randle after making a 3-point basket during the first half of the team’s NBA basketball game against the Orlando Magic on Thursday, March 18, 2021, in New York. (AP Photo/Adam Hunger, Pool)

MANHATTAN — Julius Randle recorded his third triple-double of the season with 18 points, 17 assists and 10 rebounds to lead the New York Knicks to a 94-93 victory over the Orlando Magic.

Evan Fournier scored 23 points but turned the ball over on Orlando’s final possession as the Magic dropped their ninth straight.

It was also the ninth triple-double of Randle’s seven-year NBA career.

Alec Burks scored 21 points for the Knicks, who improved to 21-21.

Reggie Bullock added 20. RJ Barrett chipped in with 17 and Frank Ntilikina finished with 13.

Nikola Vucevic and Aaron Gordon each had 17 for Orlando.