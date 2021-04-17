Randle scores 44 in hometown, Knicks top Mavs 117-109

New York Knicks forward Julius Randle (30) attempts a 3-point shot against Dallas Mavericks center Kristaps Porzingis (6) during the first half of an NBA basketball game Friday, April 16, 2021, in Dallas. (AP Photo/Ron Jenkins)

DALLAS — Julius Randle scored 44 points in his best game in his hometown, leading the New York Knicks to a 117-109 victory over the Dallas Mavericks and a five-game winning streak, their longest in seven years.

RJ Barrett had 24 points and eight rebounds.

Derrick Rose scored 15 with fellow backup guard Alec Burks sidelined by COVID-19 protocols.

The Knicks are three games over .500 for the first time since December 2017.

Dallas star Luka Doncic scored 22 points and tied a career high with 19 assists.