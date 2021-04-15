Randle nets 32 as Knicks slow Zion, beat Pelicans 116-106

New Orleans Pelicans forward Zion Williamson shoots against New York Knicks forward Julius Randle (30) in the first half of an NBA basketball game in New Orleans, Wednesday, April 14, 2021. (AP Photo/Gerald Herbert)

NEW ORLEANS — Julius Randle scored 32 points and the New York Knicks clamped down defensively on Zion Williamson for a 116-106 victory over the New Orleans Pelicans.

Alec Burks scored New York’s first 11 points of the fourth quarter, added a crushing 3 and finished with 21 points for the Knicks, who’ve won four straight for the first time this season.

Williamson came in having scored at least 30 points in three straight.

He mustered 25 points against a Knicks defense that packed the paint to stop him. He scored just four points during the final 19 minutes.