Randle, Knicks beat Bulls 113-94 for 10th win in 11

New York Knicks forward Julius Randle (30) shoots as Chicago Bulls center Nikola Vucevic (9) defends during the fourth quarter of an NBA basketball game Wednesday, April 28, 2021, in New York. (Vincent Carchietta/Pool Photo via AP)

MANHATTAN — Julius Randle scored 34 points and the New York Knicks beat the Chicago Bulls 113-94 for their 10th win in 11 games.

RJ Barrett added 22 points as New York bounced back from its loss to Phoenix that snapped a nine-game winning streak.

Immanuel Quickley and Reggie Bullock each scored 13 points as the Knicks regained sole possession of fourth place in the Eastern Conference.

Nikola Vucevic had 26 points and 18 rebounds for Chicago. Lauri Markkanen added 14 points, while Colby White and Garrett Temple each had 12.