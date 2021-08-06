Nets trade Shamet to Suns for Carter and rights to Sharpe

FILE – In this June 7, 2021, file photo, Brooklyn Nets guard Landry Shamet (20) passes the ball as Milwaukee Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo (34) defends during the first half of Game 2 of an NBA basketball second-round playoff series in New York. The Brooklyn Nets acquired backup guard Jevon Carter and the draft rights to center Day’Ron Sharpe from the Phoenix Suns for guard Landry Shamet, the teams announced Friday, Aug. 6, 2021. (AP Photo/Kathy Willens, File)

NEW YORK — The Brooklyn Nets have acquired backup guard Jevon Carter and the draft rights to center Day’Ron Sharpe from the Phoenix Suns for guard Landry Shamet.

Both teams announced the deal Friday. Shamet was acquired by the Nets from the Clippers in November.

In his lone season in Brooklyn, he played in 61 games, averaging 9.3 points and 1.6 assists.

Carter spent three seasons with Phoenix and Memphis, averaging 4.5 points, 1.8 rebounds and 1.4 assists.

Sharpe was the 32nd pick overall in the draft after playing one year at North Carolina.

