Nets to sign Kevin Durant to 4-year, $198M extension: reports

BROOKYLN — After going for the Gold Medal in tonight’s Olympic basketball final, Kevin Durant looks set to extend his quest for an NBA title in Brooklyn.
The Nets star is set to sign a 4-year, $198 million contract extension with the team once he becomes eligible to do so Saturday, according to the NBA star’s content hub Boardroom, citing Durant’s manager.
Durant began his tenure in Brooklyn after nearly 18 months out during the 2020-21 season. He averaged nearly 27 points in 36 games, as well as 7 rebounds and 5 assists per game. Durant has averaged 27 a game over his 14-year NBA career.
The forward came two rounds shy of bringing a championship to Brooklyn with the team’s “Big 3” of Durant, James Harden and Kyrie Irving.
Durant is hoping to lead the United States to another Olympic Gold Medal in basketball on Friday night in Tokyo.