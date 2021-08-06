Nets to sign Kevin Durant to 4-year, $198M extension: reports

NEW YORK, NEW YORK – JUNE 15: Kevin Durant #7 of the Brooklyn Nets celebrates after he is fouled late in the fourth quarter against the Milwaukee Bucks during game 5 of the Eastern Conference second round at Barclays Center on June 15, 2021 in the Brooklyn borough of New York City. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Elsa/Getty Images)

BROOKYLN — After going for the Gold Medal in tonight’s Olympic basketball final, Kevin Durant looks set to extend his quest for an NBA title in Brooklyn.

The Nets star is set to sign a 4-year, $198 million contract extension with the team once he becomes eligible to do so Saturday, according to the NBA star’s content hub Boardroom, citing Durant’s manager.

Durant began his tenure in Brooklyn after nearly 18 months out during the 2020-21 season. He averaged nearly 27 points in 36 games, as well as 7 rebounds and 5 assists per game. Durant has averaged 27 a game over his 14-year NBA career.

The forward came two rounds shy of bringing a championship to Brooklyn with the team’s “Big 3” of Durant, James Harden and Kyrie Irving.

Durant is hoping to lead the United States to another Olympic Gold Medal in basketball on Friday night in Tokyo.