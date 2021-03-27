Nets sign free agent LaMarcus Aldridge: reports

San Antonio Spurs center LaMarcus Aldridge (12) during an NBA basketball game against the Oklahoma City Thunder, Wednesday, Feb. 24, 2021, in Oklahoma City. (AP Photo/Sue Ogrocki)

NEW YORK — Despite the tradeline having passed by on Thursday, the Brooklyn Nets are not done building their team for the NBA Playoffs.

The Nets signed 7-time NBA All-Star LaMarcus Aldridge to a contract for the remainder of the season, according to reports by The Athletic and ESPN.

Aldridge reached a contract buyout with the San Antonio Spurs Thursday and became a free agent. He’s made the All-NBA Second Team twice and the All-NBA Third team three times.

At 31-15, the Nets sit in second in the Eastern Conference but have had to rest their entire big three — Kyrie Irving, James Harden and Kevin Durant — for periods this season. Brooklyn also added Blake Griffin after he took a buyout from the Detroit Pistons.

The Nets return to action Monday against the Minnesota Timberwolves.

