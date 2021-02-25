Nets rout Magic 129-92 for NBA-leading 8th straight win

Brooklyn Nets guard James Harden (13) embraces guard Kyrie Irving (11) after Irving scored on a play during the second quarter of an NBA basketball game against the Orlando Magic, Thursday, Feb. 25, 2021, in New York. (AP Photo/Kathy Willens)

BROOKLYN — Kyrie Irving had 27 points and nine assists, James Harden scored 20 points and the Nets routed the Orlando Magic 129-92.

The Nets extended their winning streak to eight games, which is their longest since moving to Brooklyn in 2012.

They are on the longest current winning streak in the NBA and the Nets’ longest since a franchise record-tying 14-game run late in the 2005-06 season.

This roll has come almost entirely without Kevin Durant, who missed his sixth straight game with a strained left hamstring.

Landry Shamet added 19 points and nine rebounds for the Nets.