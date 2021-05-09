Nets rally to beat Nuggets 125-119, end 4-game skid

Brooklyn Nets forward Kevin Durant drives against Denver Nuggets forward Vlatko Cancar during the second half of an NBA basketball game Saturday, May 8, 2021, in Denver. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)

DENVER — Kevin Durant scored 33 points, including five free throws over the last 21 seconds, and Kyrie Irving added 31 as the Brooklyn Nets stormed back to beat the Denver Nuggets 125-119.

Brooklyn snapped a four-game skid and moved a half-game in front of Milwaukee for the second seed in the Eastern Conference.

Brooklyn remains three games behind East-leading Philadelphia.

Nikola Jokic had 29 points and Michael Porter Jr. added 28 points, including six 3-pointers, as the Nuggets had their seven-game home winning streak snapped.