Cameron Thomas answers questions during an interview after being selected 27th overall by the Brooklyn Nets during the NBA basketball draft, Thursday, July 29, 2021, in New York. (AP Photo/Corey Sipkin)

NEW YORK — The Brooklyn Nets took LSU’s Cameron Thomas on Thursday with the No. 27 pick in the NBA draft, adding the SEC’s leading scorer to their high-powered roster.

The Nets then added North Carolina center Day’Ron Sharpe after acquiring the rights to the No. 29 pick from Phoenix in a pending trade.

Thomas averaged 23 points last season as a freshman.

Only Pete Maravich, Mahmoud Abdul-Rauf and Bob Pettit ever averaged more in their first seasons at LSU.