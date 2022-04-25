NEW YORK (PIX11) — The struggling Brooklyn Nets couldn’t stay alive against the Boston Celtics at home.

The idea of four straight losses in the first round seemed unimaginable before the season, when the Nets were an NBA Finals favorite with Kevin Durant, Kyrie Irving and James Harden. But Irving didn’t play at all to begin the season and then only on the road for most of it because he is not vaccinated against the coronavirus, which previously made him ineligible in New York City.

Even with Irving, the Nets struggled against his former team. Brooklyn lost a must-win game at home 116-112 Monday evening, ending its playoff run.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.