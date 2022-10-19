BROOKLYN, N.Y. (PIX11) — The Brooklyn Nets host the New Orleans Pelicans in their season opener Wednesday evening.

The Nets and Pelicans face off at Barclays Center at 7:30 p.m.

Brooklyn finished 44-38 overall last season while going 20-21 at home. The Nets gave up 112.1 points per game while committing 20.6 fouls last season.

New Orleans went 25-27 in Western Conference play and 17-24 on the road last season. The Pelicans allowed opponents to score 110.3 points per game and shoot 47.1% from the field last season.