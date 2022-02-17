Nets hope for NYC vaccine mandate change so Irving can play

FILE – Brooklyn Nets’ Kyrie Irving moves the ball during the first half of an NBA basketball game against the Cleveland Cavaliers Sunday, May 16, 2021, in New York. . (AP Photo/Frank Franklin II, File)

NEW YORK (AP) — The Brooklyn Nets are hopeful of a change to a local vaccine mandate that would make Kyrie Irving available for home games, one that New York City’s mayor is “struggling” with whether to make.

NBA Commissioner Adam Silver said Wednesday he believed Mayor Eric Adams should look at the mandate, which requires athletes playing for the city’s teams to be vaccinated against the coronavirus to play in public venues.

Adams later agreed that there were problems with the rule, which doesn’t apply to visiting players, but said he is hesitant to make a change and send a mixed message.