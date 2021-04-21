Nets: Harden out indefinitely after hamstring setback

Brooklyn Nets' James Harden looks to pass during the first half of an NBA basketball game against the New York Knicks Monday, April 5, 2021, in New York.

Brooklyn Nets’ James Harden looks to pass during the first half of an NBA basketball game against the Knicks Monday, April 5, 2021, in New York. (AP Photo/Frank Franklin II)

BROOKLYN — The Brooklyn Nets say James Harden has had a setback with his hamstring injury and will be sidelined “indefinitely.”

Nets coach Steve Nash said Harden’s rehabilitation goes “back to square one.”

Harden was acquired by Brooklyn in January in a trade with Houston. He is averaging 25.2 points 10.9 assists and eight rebounds per game.

He has not played since April 5 and was ruled out for a seventh straight game on Tuesday night in New Orleans.

Nash said it’s unclear whether Harden will return before or after the playoffs begin.

