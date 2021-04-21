Nets: Harden out indefinitely after hamstring setback

BROOKLYN — The Brooklyn Nets say James Harden has had a setback with his hamstring injury and will be sidelined “indefinitely.”
Nets coach Steve Nash said Harden’s rehabilitation goes “back to square one.”
Harden was acquired by Brooklyn in January in a trade with Houston. He is averaging 25.2 points 10.9 assists and eight rebounds per game.
He has not played since April 5 and was ruled out for a seventh straight game on Tuesday night in New Orleans.
Nash said it’s unclear whether Harden will return before or after the playoffs begin.