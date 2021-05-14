Nets’ Big 3 expected to end three-month absence Saturday against Bulls

BROOKLYN — Brooklyn’s Big Three is set to play together for the first time in three months.
Kevin Durant, Kyrie Irving and James Harden are all expected to play Saturday when the Nets host the Chicago Bulls.
Coach Steve Nash says that “if everything stays the same, then those three will play tomorrow.”
The three All-Stars have played in the same game just seven times since the Nets acquired Harden from Houston in mid-January. going 5-2.
They haven’t been together since a Feb. 13 victory at Golden State. Durant then missed the next 23 games with a left hamstring injury.