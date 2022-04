The Brooklyn Nets fell short in the playoffs, dropping four straight games to the Boston Celtics.

And who’s to blame for that failure? The simple answer is: everybody.

The Nets roster is filled with big talent — including Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving — but it all seems to be wasted. The two stars came to Brooklyn with the hopes of winning an NBA Championship, but haven’t accomplished that yet in three years.

