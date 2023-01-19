NEW YORK (PIX11) — Things certainly look different for the Brooklyn Nets without superstar Kevin Durant. Since Durant went down with an MCL sprain in his right knee, the Nets are winless, going 0-3.

There is no question the team misses Durant, whose MVP case is given even more credence with the way the Nets look with him than without him.

The focus is now on Kyrie Irving. He needs to step up and lead, which is something he failed to do in Boston and early on in Brooklyn. I’m not sure if it’s in him to do it, but he needs to find it.

It’s easy for Irving when everything is going well, but now it isn’t. He’ll want to get paid after this season and earn back the trust of potential suitors in NBA free agency. They will be looking at how Irving responds to this situation, as the Nets need his brilliance more than ever.