NEW YORK (PIX11) — Mikal Bridges has emerged as a new star for the Brooklyn Nets. In 14 games with the Nets, Bridges is averaging 26+ points per game.

Bridges was a burgeoning star with the Phoenix Suns but was overshadowed by Devin Booker and Chris Paul. Bridges was a well thought of prospect out of Villanova, selected No. 10 overall in the 2018 draft. He has always been a good teammate and leader.

Bridges will soon be an unquestioned star in the NBA and the face of the Brooklyn Nets. He’s that good of a player.

The Nets don’t have championship aspirations with the roster they have this season. But they do have something to build around with players like Bridges and Cam Johnson.

Bridges will be a blast to watch for years to come.