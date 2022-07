Jazz star guard Donovan Mitchell wants the challenge of New York.

He’s not afraid of Madison Square Garden and the pressure that comes along with it. Mitchell is from Westchester County and his dad works for the Mets. He wanted the Knicks to draft him when he was coming out of Louisville.

As the Knicks and Jazz continue to talk about a potential trade, Knicks fans should be excited.

