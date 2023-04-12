NEW YORK (PIX11) — The New York Knicks open the playoffs on Saturday against the Cleveland Cavaliers.

The Knicks have a legitimate chance to advance to the second round of the playoffs. It would be unreasonable to expect this year’s team to win an NBA title, but it should go better than it did the last time the Knicks were in the playoffs three years ago when they got embarrassed by Trae Young and the Atlanta Hawks.

Julius Randle is the key for the Knicks. Jalen Brunson has been a culture changer, but the No. 5-seed Knicks will need a healthy and impactful Randle in order to get past the No. 4-seed Cavaliers. Randle’s importance shouldn’t be minimized.