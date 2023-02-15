NEW YORK (PIX11) — Times have changed at Madison Square Garden. The New York Knicks are once again relevant.

The Knicks have been transformed by point guard Jalen Brunson, who is averaging nearly 24 points and 6.2 assists per game.

The Knicks’ point guard play has been a wasteland in recent times. But now they have a legit point guard, and what a difference it has made.

Brunson understands floor spacing and can finish at the rim, despite his size. He’s a winner and a leader.

The Knicks have a toughness in their roster that hearkens back to the days of Patrick Ewing, John Starks and Charles Oakley. Brunson has changed everything.