Kevin Durant requested a trade from the Brooklyn Nets back in June and now, after weeks of talks, he’s reportedly given an ultimatum to owner Joe Tsai.

The two reportedly met over weekend, with Durant saying he doesn’t believe in direction of team.

Durant is a 12-time All-Star, four-time scoring champion, three-time Olympic gold medalist and two-time NBA champion — those rings coming with Golden State, the team he was with before joining Brooklyn. He has four years and nearly $200 million remaining on his contract, which means that it may take a haul of players, draft picks or possibly both for a team to acquire him.

