NEW YORK (PIX11) — We need to show some love for what New York Knicks forward Julius Randle has done so far this season. I said it before that Randle would bounce back this year after a tumultuous season last year.

To do what Randle has done this season in this city is remarkable. With the addition of lead guard Jalen Brunson, the pressure is off Randle on a nightly basis, and he has shined. Randle has become a leader off the court, and he’s shown his offensive prowess on the court.

The thing that’s struck me is that Randle’s joy and passion for the game are back. He’s enjoying himself and the Knicks have benefited from that.

Randle is averaging 23 points, 9 rebounds and 3 assists per game. The mental fortitude and resolve that Randle has shown this season in this city under the spotlight is a testament to Randle himself.