NEW YORK (PIX11) — For New York Knicks forward Julius Randle, all the haters after his early season struggles are now quiet. Randle has scored 23 or more points in five straight games.

I appreciate Randle’s availability, his work ethic, and his buy-in with head coach Tom Thibodeau. Randle is not the perfect player, but he’s the one who began the ascent of the Knicks franchise and should be appreciated more than he is.

I know there’s a ceiling to Randle’s game and he isn’t a superstar, but we should appreciate the player that he is. He lays it on the line most nights, takes great pride in wearing the Knicks jersey, and is a forward who has evolved and transformed his body and game during his time in New York.

Randle has been an NBA All-Star two of the last three seasons. Others appreciate him, and you should too.

