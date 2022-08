Kevin Durant and the Brooklyn Nets plan to stay together after all.

The All-Star forward asked to be traded earlier this summer. The Nets said Tuesday that the team’s leadership met a day earlier with Durant and business partner Rich Kleiman in Los Angeles and “agreed to move forward with our partnership,” according to general manager Sean Marks.

Marc Malusis has more on how the team made it happen. Watch Moose on the Loose in the video above.