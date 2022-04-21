NEW YORK (PIX11) — Kevin Durant might be the basketball player in the world, but he hasn’t shown that against the Boston Celtics.

With the Brooklyn Nets set to take on Boston at home Saturday, it’s time for Durant to step up. Currently, the Nets are behind 2-0 in a playoff series against the Celtics.

Durant scored 23 points on 24 shots in game one. He didn’t fare much better in game two, hitting 27 points on 17 shots. He missed every shot he took in the second half of that game, which Brooklyn lost 114-107 Wednesday.

