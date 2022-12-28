NEW YORK (PIX11) – Kevin Durant is an all-time great basketball player. You might get frustrated by the drama and nonsense that can follow him at times, but his commitment to the game of basketball is unquestioned.

We’ve all became familiar with his drive throughout his career, starting in college at Texas and continuing in the NBA at Seattle, Oklahoma City, Golden State and now Brooklyn.

At 34 years old, Durant remains the same offensive force he’s always been. Durant is different. For a man of his size, nearly 7 feet tall, his shooting touch and range is second to none. He’s averaging 30 points, 6 rebounds and 5 assists this season.

The Nets are going for their tenth straight win Wednesday night in Atlanta. The Nets have risen in the Eastern Conference, and a lot of it has to do with the player that Durant is and his commitment to be great.