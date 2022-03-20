NEW YORK (AP) — Donovan Mitchell scored 36 points and the Utah Jazz finished strong to start their road trip, beating the New York Knicks 108-93.

Jordan Clarkson came off the bench to score 18 of his 23 points in the first half for the Jazz, who opened a six-game trip with the first of two games in two nights in New York. Rudy Gobert and Royce O’Neale each added 14 points.

RJ Barrett scored 24 points and Evan Fournier had 17 for the Knicks, who had won two straight. Julius Randle was 6 for 21 for 13 points and 11 rebounds as the Knicks shot 37% from the field.

