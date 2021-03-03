Lyles, Murray lead Spurs to victory, snapping Knicks’ win streak

NBA

by:

Posted: / Updated:

New York Knicks forward Kevin Knox II (20) is defended by San Antonio Spurs forward Drew Eubanks (14) as he drives to the basket during the second half of an NBA basketball game in San Antonio, Tuesday, March 2, 2021. (AP Photo/Eric Gay)

SAN ANTONIO, Tex. — Trey Lyles had a season-high 18 points, Dejounte Murray added 17 and the San Antonio Spurs used a balanced effort to beat New York 119-83, ending the Knicks’ three-game winning streak.

San Antonio had eight players score at least eight points, with Patty Mills and Luka Samanic each adding 14 points in the team’s seventh straight home victory over New York.  

Immanuel Quickley led New York with 26 points. R.J. Barrett added 15 points and All-Star Julius Randle had 14.

New York had 16 turnovers while failing to score 100 points for the first time since a 107-89 loss at Orlando on Feb. 17.

